Still One Year Left

El Campo junior Oliver Miles goes in for a layup against Stafford in the Ricebirds third round playoff game. Miles was named the district’s Offensive MVP, helping El Campo post an 11-1 district record. Miles and the two players above, will return next season.

The El Campo Ricebird basketball team turned in one of the best seasons in the history of the program and it didn’t go unnoticed by fellow district coaches, awarding them three of District 25’s top awards.

The Ricebirds nearly went coast-to-coast in the district, losing one game, but winning the outright district championship this past season. El Campo junior Oliver Miles received the district’s Offensive MVP, sophomore Jabari Foley was named the Newcomer of the Year and Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis was acknowledged by his peers as the Coach of the Year.

