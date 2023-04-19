The El Campo Ricebird basketball team turned in one of the best seasons in the history of the program and it didn’t go unnoticed by fellow district coaches, awarding them three of District 25’s top awards.
The Ricebirds nearly went coast-to-coast in the district, losing one game, but winning the outright district championship this past season. El Campo junior Oliver Miles received the district’s Offensive MVP, sophomore Jabari Foley was named the Newcomer of the Year and Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis was acknowledged by his peers as the Coach of the Year.
Miles took a big leap forward in his junior season. Last year, he was named to the second-team all-district team. As a junior, this year, he was a prolific scorer, whether it was skying for dunks or shooting over defenders for threes, he was a hard player for other teams to guard.
“Oliver really took his game to another level (this past season),” Lewis said. “He was so much more explosive and his shot-making ability was through the roof. He was definitely the best three-point shooter in our district.”
Miles during district play averaged 19.7 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists a game.
Despite his first year on varsity, Foley played fearlessly, driving into the paint to set other shooters up and he played tough defense for El Campo.
“Jabary had a great year for us. For a sophomore to come in and be that sixth man we needed was very critical to our success,” Lewis said. “He brought toughness, ball-handling, and his play-making ability really took off this year.”
Lewis took over the Ricebird program three years ago, coming off one district win from 2017 to 2020. In district play this past season the Birds went 4-1 in games decided by six points or less.
I was very happy and proud of winning the Coach of the Year,” Lewis said. “I definitely couldn’t have won it without the help of my coaching staff, and the hard work that these kids put in this year.”
If not for Miles winning the district’s Offensive MVP, Ricebird junior point guard La’Darian Lewis would have likely claimed the honor. La’Darian this past season controlled the offense and had a strong mid-range game. His play during crunch time helped El Campo win close games.
“La’Darian was our best all-around player, he ran our offense and did the majority of our ball handling,” Lewis said. “He was our go-to guy in the clutch. He also took his game to another level and definitely was the best guard in our district.”
This is the second year in a row, La’Darian has earned first-team honors.
El Campo also netted a second-team honor with junior guard Jake Samaripa earning recognition. Samaripa was a strong defender, a key part of El Campo’s press. Rounding out the Ricebirds honors was senior post Cruz Gonzales, who received an honorable mention.
The Ricebirds made it to the third round of the playoffs this past season, the deepest run in school history.
Lewis’ district record is 21-11 since taking over three seasons ago.
El Campo’s season ended in a tight game to Stafford, who made it to the regional championship.
District MVP - Torin Wilkins - Royal
Offensive MVP - Oliver Miles - El Campo
Defense MVP - Kaddon Hubbard - Navasota
C0-Newcomer of the Year - Jacoryan Dickerson - Wharton, Jabari Foley - El Campo
Coach of the Year - Kevin Lewis - El Campo (District Champions)
