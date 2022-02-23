The El Campo Ladybirds escaped with two wins at the College Station Tournament this past weekend giving them a 2-6 record to start the season.
Playing against some of the better 5A and 6A teams, the Ladybirds beat Houston Cy-Fair and Temple. Cy-Fair made the second round in the 6A playoffs last season.
El Campo freshman Carlee Bubela threw two good games, leading the Ladybirds to their only wins. Carlee is the younger sister of junior slugger Kate Bubela.
The Ladybirds had a tough time with the higher classifications, but in the finale, El Campo run-ruled Temple 14-4.
Both Bubelas had big games against Temple.
Carlee struck out 11 batters while Kate knocked in seven runs.
El Campo’s offense started early scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Ladybird sophomore Keona Wells led off with a walk. Kate brought her home quickly with a home run to make it 2-0.
The next two Ladybirds reached base and Carlee brought them home with a single to make it 4-0 before El Campo got their first out. After a ground out, senior Jaleena Macias drew a four-pitch walk to put runners on the corner. Fellow senior Heather Farrar tripled to put El Campo ahead by six runs. The extra bases continued with junior Kendra Miller doubling to drive in Farrar.
Kate grabbed her third RBI of the inning with a single to make it 8-0 putting El Campo in full control early.
El Campo scored in every inning, including picking up four runs in the fourth to end the game.
Despite the win, the Ladybirds’ struggled at the tournament, averaging just over four runs per game.
The Ladybirds will play in the Fort Bend Christian Tournament this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.