The El Campo Ricebirds fell in the Division II state seven-on-seven championship in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Whitney along with Carthage and Melissa, two of the best teams in the state, struck El Campo, beating them by a combined 71-26, putting an end to the Ricebirds 19-0 streak coming into the tournament.
“We made a lot of mistakes. We knew coming in we were playing a tough pool and we knew it was going to be a battle for us,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “We’ve just got to get more consistent and that’s what we’re looking for.”
Despite the rough day on the turf in their final game against Melissa, El Campo had chances to tie the game, including on the final play, but luck was not on their side.
In the first two games, El Campo’s high-powered offense had one touchdown each against Carthage and Whitney. Against Melissa, the Ricebirds put up two scores and had a chance at a third and a tied game on a final untimed down after a penalty.
Trailing 22-7 late in the second half, Ricebird junior quarterback Brock Rod connected with junior wide receiver Rueben Owens II for a quick score. After a converted extra point, El Campo was down one score. The Ricebird defense for only the second time in the game held Melissa to a three and out. El Campo took over with under a minute left to play.
Melissa committed pass interference with the time expired to give El Campo one final play. Rod hurled a deep pass towards the endzone, but it was tipped by two Melissa players and missed by a diving Ricebird as it fell towards the ground.
In the single-elimination bracket, El Campo will play Woodlands Christian.
EAST BERNARD
The East Bernard Brahmas ran through their pool play undefeated in Division III. The Brahmas beat Chilton, Stratford and Corrigan-Camden 117-31.
