The El Campo Ricebird seven-on-seven team spent Monday evening in Tidehaven learning and getting in sync before heading out to play in the Needville state qualifying tournament today.
With baseball now over, the Ricebirds have their attention on seven-on-seven.
As part of the Ganado seven-on-seven league, El Campo played Palacios and Tidehaven, splitting the games Monday night.
“This is the first team these kids have played together this Spring,” El Campo offensive coordinator Cody Worrell said. “We struggled a little bit in the first game, kind of got it rolling in the second half. I was really pleased with how we bounced back in the second game. Still got a lot of things to work on, but overall I was pleased with our effort.”
El Campo used both incoming junior Oliver Miles and incoming senior Brock Rod at quarterback, both got reps last season as well behind now graduated Isaiah Anderson. Miles also played defense for the Ricebirds.
The Ricebird defense made their presence known, especially against Palacios in their second game. Incoming senior defensive back Casen Braden had three straight interception returns for touchdowns. E0ventually, Palacios decided to throw the ball on the other side of the field away from him.
El Campo incoming senior Rueben Owens II and incoming junior Stephen Norman made several catches from Rod and Miles. El Campo incoming junior La’Darian Lewis made big plays on both offense and defense.
The Ricebirds dropped their first state qualifying tournament chance in Conroe earlier this month.
In Needville, the Ricebirds will play Needville, Bay City and Brookshire Royal in pool A starting at 9 a.m.
The winner and the runner-up in pool A will play the runner-up and winner of pool B which includes Sealy, Columbia, Stafford and Rockdale.
El Campo last year made it to the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.