The El Campo Ladybirds (3-4) gave the number team one in 3A, the Columbus Lady Cardinals, a battle this past weekend, but they would eventually fall in three sets.
El Campo in the Columbus tournament went 3-3, with wins over China Spring, Smithville and Schulenburg.
While their final game in the tournament, ended in a loss to Columbus, that was the game Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu saw a lot of positives from her team.
The Ladybirds lost fairly easily to Columbus in the first game of the season last Tuesday night in El Campo. However, in the rematch, in Columbus, the Ladybirds not only took one set, but they played tight throughout, ultimately falling 24-26, 25-21, 15-6.
“We went three sets, and in the third set we kind of lost our momentum, just from little things, little calls and technical errors,” Oruonyehu said. “It was better than the first game we played (in El Campo). We competed and came out really strong in the first set and beat them.”
With seven games under Oruonyehu’s belt, she’s still trying to put the pieces together during non-district play.
“We have a great team chemistry overall between the coaches and players. We’re still trying to figure out exactly how we want to be this between a fast offense or stronger on defense,” Oruonyehu said.
The Ladybirds will be in action in the Sinton tournament this weekend. They will be back home against Victoria West on Tuesday.
