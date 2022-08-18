2022 El Campo Ladybirds

Bottom row: (l-r) Kaitlyn Stephenson, Brooke Crivellari, Kinsley Cerny, Olivia Lutrick and  Jillian Croix.  Top row: (l-r) Hannah Mickelson, Shaylee Vaclavick, Adeline Hundl, Brianna Jensen, Kate Bodungen and Ella Rod. Halle Braden is manager, coach is Brittany Oruonyehu.

The El Campo Ladybirds (3-4) gave the number team one in 3A, the Columbus Lady Cardinals, a battle this past weekend, but they would eventually fall in three sets.

El Campo in the Columbus tournament went 3-3, with wins over China Spring, Smithville and Schulenburg.

