It’s pretty simple for Ricebird soccer: win their final game and they’ll make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
El Campo can tie Brazosport in the district finale at home Saturday at 10 a.m., but that’s it. If El Campo loses, the good season they’ve put together will be for naught.
The Ricebirds with 21 points are sitting in third place. They are in front of Needville, who has 20 points and Brazsopot with 18. A win will give El Campo three points and secure the final spot, a tie will net them only one but still keet them in the playoffs.
El Campo is 1-2 in their final three games, which included district leaders Stafford and Columbia.
Brazosport comes into Saturday’s game 2-0-1.
Ricebird soccer is at their best this season when they control and possess the ball, El Campo coach Matthew Sohrt said.
Practice and health are something that has helped El Campo thrive this season.
“We’ve been healthy and our practice attendance has been pretty good this season,” Sohrt said. “I think the kids have bought in that we can be successful and, to do that, we have to be here for practice.”
Helping El Campo has been the growth of most of their starters year over year. As a young team last season, El Campo was a stone’s throw from the playoffs playing a lot of sophomores and freshmen.
El Campo’s leading scorer this year is sophomore forward Nicholas Montes who has seven goals.
