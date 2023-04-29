Gotta Have Faith

Faith Thigpen slides in for the second run in the first game, just ahead of a tag attempt by the Lady Exporters.

New region and still the same result as the El Campo Ladybirds swept the Brazosport Lady Exporters in back-to-back games Thursday night in Palacios.

In the two games, the Ladybirds picked up 20 hits and pounded out 26 runs, overwhelming the Lady Exporters to earn the bi-district championship.

