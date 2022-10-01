Oh Really Now

East Bernard junior Jenna Krpec (left) and seniors Sarah Devine (middle) and Kellen Dorotik (right) celebrate their win over Van Vleck, unbeknownst to them, it was East Bernard’s 74th district win in a row. East Bernard’s last loss in district play was in 2016 while most of the current players were in middle school.

If you play for the Bramarettes volleyball team, all you know is winning.

The East Bernard Bramarettes swept the Van Vleck Lady Leopards at home Tuesday night.

