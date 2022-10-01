If you play for the Bramarettes volleyball team, all you know is winning.
The East Bernard Bramarettes swept the Van Vleck Lady Leopards at home Tuesday night.
If you play for the Bramarettes volleyball team, all you know is winning.
The East Bernard Bramarettes swept the Van Vleck Lady Leopards at home Tuesday night.
The win for East Bernard didn’t just continue their undefeated streak in district, but it was the 74th district win in a row.
“That’s crazy, I really didn’t know that,” Bramarette senior middle blocker Sarah Devine said. “That’s honestly amazing that we get to be a part of that. That’s just (East Bernard volleyball) and we just to keep (adding) to that win streak.”
Devine wasn’t even in high school the last time East Bernard suffered a loss. The last loss even came before Breanna Lolley started coaching the Bramarettes, falling to rival Brazos in 2016. However, since Lolley has taken over, East Bernard has won five straight undefeated district championships.
“It shows that we work really hard. The kids have goals they set and they don’t stop until they get there,” Lolley said.
Despite no district team taking them to five sets during that streak, the Bramarettes are getting everyone’s best game when East Bernard comes to town. Hempstead this year played East Bernard tight for a set, leading most of the game until the Bramarettes got hot and finished them off 25-21. Brazos always plays East Bernard tough, taking a set from them the last two seasons.
While it’s not known if East Bernard has the longest streak in the state, Bushland who won the last two state championships, has won 73 district games in a row. However, they play in a much smaller district winning six to eight district games a year.
