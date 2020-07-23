Despite concerns of the virus still making its way through the state, around 40 grade-school aged girls are taking the field in El Campo, safely and playing the game they love.
“It’s good to be able to play some sports and play with my friends,” Kirby Cortez a 10-year-old who plays on the Starburst said. (Before this) it was hard because I wasn’t really able to do anything. Now it’s easier to be around my friends.”
Cortez was one of the many kids who were going to play Little League softball, but ultimately didn’t because the season was canceled due to the pandemic. Cortez only had one practice with her friends before everything changed.
The virus hit close to home for the 10-year-old, her grandma’s friend recently died because of COVID-19, Cortez said. While she understands what is happening with COVID-19, she felt safe playing again.
“I was not that scared,” Cortez said. “I know that we have to stay socially distanced and we have to be safe.”
With different safety measures in-place the youth softballers have been able to play uninterrupted due to the virus.
The four-team league plays their championship game next Tuesday at Bankers Field.
