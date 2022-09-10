The Louise Hornets fall to the Brazos Cougars 58-10 on the road Friday night.
The Hornets had a tough time with the larger 3A Cougars has they scored early and often. Brazos went up two scores in the first quarter, but the game quickly got out of hand with the Cougars scoring four more times to close out the half.
After a good offensive game against Bloomington last Friday night the Hornets weren’t able to get going on the road in Brazos.
Louise grabbed their scores in the second half of the game with the game out of reach.
The Hornets are 1-2 this season, with both their losses coming to larger 3A schools.
The Hornets will play Hallettsville Sacred Heart at home next Friday night. Sacred Heart beat the Lutheran North Lions 55-7 Friday night.
The game with Hallettsville will close non-district play for Louise.
