No Where To Go

Louise junior running back Tayveon Kimble is dragged down by many Bloomington defenders last week. Louise will be back home next week for Sacred Heart.

The Louise Hornets fall to the Brazos Cougars 58-10 on the road Friday night.

The Hornets had a tough time with the larger 3A Cougars has they scored early and often. Brazos went up two scores in the first quarter, but the game quickly got out of hand with the Cougars scoring four more times to close out the half.

