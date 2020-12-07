The Louise Lady Hornets (0-3) remain winless, falling to the Van Vleck Lady Leopards on the road 43-33 Tuesday night.
The Louise hung with the Van Vleck but in the second half the Lady Leopards started to increase their lead and closed the game with a 10-point win.
Seven of Louise’s nine players made it into the scorebook Tuesday night.
Sophomore Addison Lewis scored a team-high eight points.
The Lady Hornets will start district play Tuesday night at home against the Flatonia Lady Bulldogs.
HORNETS
The Louise Hornets (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the Palacios Sharks 46-24 on the road Tuesday night.
The Hornets held a one-point lead at the half. However, an aggressive press by the Sharks allowed them to outscore the Hornets 20-3 in the final quarter of play.
