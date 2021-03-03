Softball teams across the area hit the tournament scene hard with district play right around the corner for most of the schools. East Bernard and Boling begin district next week.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes got in the most work last week playing seven games and going 6-1 with wins against 2A powerhouse Thorndale and shutting out Columbus.
PITCHER OF THE WEEK
One arm across the county stood out with East Bernard sophomore Lexi Warncke dominating all five teams she faced. Warncke went 4-1, her lone loss was to 4A Needville.
Warncke threw 20 innings over five games and struck out 50 batters, allowing 10 walks and seven hits. She threw quick three-inning no-hitters against Bellville and Cedar Creek.
BATTER OF THE WEEK
Bats were a little muted throughout the area with a lot of hitters turning in good performances. No one put a lot of separation from other batters. However, one batter contributed to her team in all six games they played.
El Campo sophomore Kate Bubela had at least one RBI in all six of the Ladybirds games last week.
Bubela hit .316 and had three home runs while driving in nine.
“Kate did an exceptional job on being patient, selective and discipline at the plate when we had runners in scoring position,” Ladybirds coach Roxanne Cavazos said.
East Bernard’s Megan Gasch hit .375 in seven games and scored seven runs.
El Campo senior Madisyn Matlock hit .368 in six games drove in six runs.
