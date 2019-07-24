At the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State swim meet starting tomorrow in College Station, El Campo will be represented by 16 swimmers from eight and under through high school.
“This is a huge deal,” Red Wave assistant coach and swimmer Kendall Beal said. “This is one of the most major meets that we have all year.”
State swimmers earned their spot in College Station with a top-three finish at Regionals in the Woodlands earlier in the month. Beal, who also swims at the high school during the year, sees swimming with the Red Wave as a way to ready herself for the school year.
“It keeps me trained and in the water,” Beal said.
The competition she and others will face will be high caliber. In the 100-yard freestyle, she finished second at Regionals, with Valerie Grigar taking first.
Grigar was the only Wharton County swimmer this past year to make the State swim meet during the school year.
Outside of the high school swimmers at Regionals, El Campo had four first-place finishes, three were won by Kyndahl Pierce the 8 & Under 100-Yard Freestyle Relay, Girls 8 & Under 50-Yard Freestyle and the Girls 8 & Under 25-Yard Butterfly.
In the relay race Pierce’s team was losing, but she made up ground to win the race.
“I was really excited,” Pierce said. “I won all of my events and that made me really happy.”
Pierce, Beal and all of the El Campo swimmers will be looking for their fastest swim of the year to earn a medal to bring back home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.