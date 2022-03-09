Wharton County has a number of athletes make state in track every year, below is the top three in each event, updated throughout the year. The State meet this year will take place in Mid May.
BOYS
100-Meter dash
1) El Campo - Rueben Owens - 11.58
2) Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 11.954
3) East Bernard - Chase Anderson - 12.069
200-Meter dash
1) East Bernard - Chase Anderson - 24.333
2) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 24.63
3) Boling - Johnathan Lopez - 24.683
400-Meter dash
1) Wharton - JaCorric Allen - 51.30
2) Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 52.60
3) Boling - Abraham Garcia - 55.100
800-Meter run
1) Boling - Marc Mendoza - 2:09.197
2) Boling - Jordan Todd - 2:10.274
3) Boling - Ross Hough - 2:14.716
1,600-Meter run
1) Louise - Antonio Martinez - 4:43.073
2) East Bernard - Colby Kutz - 4:44.942
3) Boling - Marc Mendoza - 4:50.297
3,200-Meter run
1) Louise - Antonio Martinez - 10:11.778
2) East Bernard - Colby Kutz - 10:16.518
3) East Bernard - Christopher Kopecky - 10:42.374
110-Meter hurdles
1) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl - 15.75
2) Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 17.380
3) Boling - Tyler Eastep - 17.467
300-Meter hurdles
1) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl - 42.81
2) Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 45.826
3) East Bernard - Weston Swoboda - 46.663
4x100-meter relay
1) El Campo - 44.91
2) Wharton - 45.14
3) Boling 45.390
4x200-meter relay
1) El Campo - 1:34.21
2) Boling 1:36.700
3) East Bernard 1:37.536
4x400-meter relay
1) Wharton - 3:33.25
2) Boling 3:42.557
3) El Campo 3:43.04
Long Jump
1) Boling - Nick Gutierrez - 20’2
2) Wharton - JaCorric Allen - 19’11
3) Wharton - Stevie Roberts - 18’8.5
Shot Put
1) El Campo - Kerry North - 46’3
2) El Campo - Albernie North - 45’11
3) Boling - Jesse Huddleston - 41’9
Discus
1) El Campo - Albernie North - 129’6
2) East Bernard - Boone Lee - 120’10
3) Boling - Jesse Huddleston - 108’4
Triple Jump
1) El Campo - Casen Braden - 40’3.5
2) Boling - Tyler Eastep - 40’1.5
3) Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 39’5
High Jump
1) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl 6’2
2) East Bernard - Braydon Lemos - 5’10
2) Wharton - Raymond Hudson III - 5’10
