The El Campo Ladybirds 23-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-14 fell in four sets to the Sealy Lady Tigers on the road Tuesday night.
The Ladybirds took the first set from Sealy, but couldn’t keep the momentum. With the loss, the Ladybirds fall behind Sealy in the district standings. El Campo now holds third place at the end of the first leg of district.
El Campo junior outside hitter Kate Bodungen had a strong night with numerous kills, including the final point in the first set.
Unforced errors plagued El Campo the rest of the night, keeping the Ladybirds from overtaking Sealy in close sets.
“We had a lot of passing errors in the game. Defensively, we weren’t as sound as we normally are,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “We had a lot of errors in the second set and created a hole we couldn’t get out of.”
The Ladybirds had a bye on Friday and will start the final round of district play against the Navasota Lady Rattlers on Tuesday.
“Our goal this second part of district is to finish the second set exactly how we start it,” Oruonyehu said. “We’re great at starting the game. It’s the rest of the game that we struggle.”
Bellville leads the district, then it’s Sealy, El Campo and Navasota as the top four teams. Wharton and Brookshire Royal are currently out of the playoffs.
