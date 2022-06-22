El Campo incoming senior Rueben Owens II hasn’t put pen to paper and signed his national letter of intent, but has verbally committed to the University of Louisville Cardinals.
“I really bonded with them (the Cardinal coaching staff). We really clicked and after that, I just made my decision,” Owens said.
He will officially sign in December, the earliest he’s allowed to.
Owens this past week had his official visit to Louisville spending Friday, Saturday and Sunday there. The Ricebird running back had offers to 43 different colleges, but only took official visits to TCU and Louisville.
Before his official visit, Owens knew little about Louisville. However, while playing seven-on-seven in Las Vegas, he learned more about them from fellow Louisville commits Pierce Clarkson (quarterback) and Jahlil McClain (athlete), both from California.
“I clicked with them we had great chemistry so when I went up there (Louisville) I was (comfortable),” Owens said.
Despite offers from big Texas schools throughout the state, he wanted to blaze a new trail away from the state.
“Everyone from Texas goes to a Texas school, either Texas or Texas A&M, but I was just like I’m going to go somewhere else. Somewhere different,” Owens said. “We’re most definitely going to build something there (in Louisville).”
Playing early for the Cardinals was a factor in his decision, he said.
Following his commitment, Louisville climbed up to 11th in the 2023 class rankings, according to 247sports.com, ahead of Alabama, Texas and Michigan State to name a few.
Owens’ verbal commitment to Louisville comes nearly a year to the day after decommitting from the University of Texas.
LOUISVILLE
The Ricebird standout is the second-highest ranked recruit to choose Louisville since 247sports.com started tracking rankings in 2000. Former NFL running back Michael Bush is the only player ranked ahead of Owens.
Louisville offered Owens a spot when he was a freshman. Owens has had multiple conversations with the Cardinals Head Coach Scott Satterfield.
“(Coach Satterfield) was (telling) me how I’m going to be used in the offense. He was telling my mom when I got up there, that it was his responsibility to take care of me, it was real nice,” Owens said.
The Cardinals went 6-7 and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) last season. Louisville played in the First Responder Bowl falling to Air Force 31-28.
Jalen Mitchell, a sophomore, is the top returning Cardinals running back, accounting for 722 yards and 4.7 yards a game last season.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
By committing now, Owens will be able to focus on school and football this upcoming season.
“Now I can just play ball and focus on the season and when it’s time to go off to college I’ll be ready,” Owens said.
The Ricebird running back has amassed 5,289 yards and 72 touchdowns on 525 carries, the most in El Campo history dating back to 1980, and likely the most in the school’s history.
With another strong season, Owens has a chance on breaking into Texas high school history, 42 touchdowns from joining the top 10.
El Campo’s offense produced 74 touchdowns this past season, Owens accounting for 46 scores.
The Ricebirds made it to the third round of the playoffs this past season finishing with one of the top offenses in the state.
