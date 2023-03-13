Red Hot

El Campo senior Brock Rod makes a slide in to third base for a triple against St. John on the road earlier this season

The El Campo Ricebirds were one of the top teams in the state last year, making it to the third round of the baseball playoffs and this season has been no different.

Through preseason play, El Campo has compiled a 9-2 record and is ranked 12th in the state. Despite two losses, El Campo has dominated play this year, outscoring teams 101-41. In the Ricebirds’ 11 games, they’ve managed three games against Sweeny and have beaten them twice. Sweeny last season went two rounds deep in the playoffs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.