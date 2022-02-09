The El Campo Ricebirds (16-10, 5-2) had a share of first-place slip through their hands, losing to the Navasota Rattlers 51-47 Saturday afternoon at Ricebird Gym.
Late turnovers were costly for the Ricebirds, with the Rattlers holding for the win. An El Campo win would have tied them with Navastoa for first in district.
“You got to tip your hats to the other team. They made the plays down the stretch. They executed,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “We had our chances. A few plays didn’t go our way. A few loose balls didn’t go our way. If we make a couple of shots and we don’t make turnovers, we definitely come out with a win.”
El Campo had a lead as big as seven points in the third quarter. Four threes from Navasota helped them wipe out the lead and pull in front.
The game was tight for the majority of the afternoon.
Late in the fourth Navasota led by three points, ahead 46-43, a foul put the Rattlers at the line for a one and one. El Campo caught a break with the Rattlers missing the first free-throw. The Ricebirds weren’t able to capitalize committing an instant turnover.
Navasota came down the court and made a tough layup putting them up five points.
El Campo senior Trinceton Foley responded with what looked like a three, but it was ruled a two to make it 48-45.
Navasota followed with a traveling call on the baseline to give El Campo the ball back.
El Campo had a layup at the rim but missed, sophomore guard Oliver Miles put the putback to make it a one-point game. The Ricebirds forced a tough Navasota layup resulting in a miss. El Campo came up with the rebound but turned the ball under the Navasota basket. A Rattler got the turnover and layup to make it 50-47 with 30 seconds left.
The Ricebirds pushed the ball quickly up court to Miles for a three, but he had his shot blocked out of bounds. The Ricebirds went for a tough jumper in the paint but missed the shot. Navasota came down with the rebound, El Campo instantly fouled. A made free throw by the Rattlers made it a two-score game with seconds left.
Foley was the only Ricebird with more than 10 points, with a game-high 14 points.
Despite the loss, Lewis likes what he’s seen from the team throughout district play. Currently, the Ricebirds trail Navastoa by two wins with three games left. El Campo remains in second place, one win ahead of Wharton.
The five district wins are the most for the Ricebirds since 2016, the last time El Campo made the playoffs.
“I think we’re starting to find ourselves and get better each game. I’m happy where we are at right now. I feel like we can compete,” Lewis said. “We’ve got another good week of practice coming and we’re going to continue to get better.”
El Campo will play Bellville on Friday night on the road. The final district game will be against Wharton at Ricebird Gym Tuesday night, the two seed could be on the line.
