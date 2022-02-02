The El Campo Ladybirds playoff hopes remained alive after beating the Wharton Lady Tigers on the road Tuesday night.
The Ladybirds, fully healthy for the first time in district play, got everything they could handle from their rival, the Lady Tigers, escaping 42-38 in Wharton.
El Campo is one game behind Sealy for fourth place.
The Lady Tigers, hungry for their first district win, led for most of the night, holding the lead in the first, second and third quarters.
Wharton sophomore Sinahyah Martinez was strong throughout the game scoring a team-high 15 points, six coming in the first quarter.
El Campo trailed 38-36 late in the fourth.
After a Wharton miss, Ladybird senior forward Alyssa Mendez came down with the rebound and threw it ahead to junior guard Melanie Nunez, who finished with a tough layup to tie the game.
El Campo forced a turnover with less than a minute left in play. After some nifty ball movement, Ladybird senior Trinatee Roberts dropped the ball in for the lead.
Wharton followed with a short jumper, but was long, the Lady Tigers got the rebound, but El Campo forced another turnover.
The Ladybirds came back down the court using the same ball movement as the play before, Roberts got free for another layup putting them up by two scores.
El Campo senior Bradejah Bradshaw had a team-high 15 points.
