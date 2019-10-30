The Rice Consolidated Raiders (4-3, 2-1) will have a tough matchup at home against the Columbus Cardinals (6-2, 3-0).
After back-to-back wins, the Raiders will get a chance to lock up a playoff spot if they can beat the Cardinals, who have already clinched a top-four seed in district.
Against Hitchcock last week, the offense broke out and the Raiders ran the ball for 393 yards. Rice Consolidated senior Warren Scott Jr. had a big game collecting three sacks and scoring two touchdowns on 53 rushing yards.
Columbus leads the district in offense with 407 yards a game.
The Raiders defense will have to stop the Cardinals rushing game who has the district’s leading rusher in senior Tyree Simcik with 1,570 yards. Simcik is averaging nine yards a carry.
The Raiders will try to match the Cardinals offense. Rice Consolidated senior Ian Hargrove is third in district rushing for 903 yards.
Rice Consolidated’s final regular-season game will be Friday when they go on the road to play the Hempstead Bobcats.
