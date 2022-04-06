Progress has been achieved for the Louise Lady Hornets (4-1-11).
Louise plays in one of the tougher 2A softball districts in the state. With three district wins, the playoffs might be a long shot this season, but first-year head coach, former Louise standout Michaela Bram has seen growth from her squad.
“There have been a lot of improvements, but my main goal is personal improvements,” Bram said. “If you can improve individually, we can improve more as a team.”
Louise has a young core of Lady Hornets with Shae Kidwell and Kaitlyn Maley the only seniors on the team.
Freshman Kianna Cortez and junior Addison Lewis have been the main pitchers for the Lady Hornets. Lewis picked up her first win of the season against Bloomington on her birthday last Friday and struck out five batters.
The Lady Hornets’ bats have been on fire in their last two games, scoring 60 runs total in wins over Bloomington and 1A Moulton.
“I’ve never seen some of them hit as well as they did (Friday night),” Bram said. “A positive mentality takes you further than anything else would.”
Nearly every Lady Hornet had multi-hit games last week.
Junior Kaleigh Kocurek and sophomore Taylor Davenport combined for 12 hits and 13 RBIs in the two games. Freshman Hannah Ochoa and Maley both had five hits.
Bram wants to see the young Lady Hornets continue growing with six games left in their season.
“We’re working on keeping the team character together no matter the score,” Bram said. “If you have a play to make, make it and come and give it their best offensively. That’s all I care about.”
The Lady Hornets have two home games left. They will play Schulenburg this Friday and rival Ganado next Thursday.
HORNETS
The Louise Hornets grabbed their first district win beating the Yorktown Wildcats 8-2 Friday night on the road.
Senior Blayke Yeager and junior Ethan Wendel both had two hits. Hornet senior Daniel Gaona III pitched a compelete game, seven innings giving up two runs.
EL CAMPO
The El Campo Ricebirds dropped a close 5-4 game to the Bellville Brahmas on the road last Friday.
El Campo junior Reed Jung and senior Jack Dorotik both had two hits.
Bellville scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal the win from El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.