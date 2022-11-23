The football contest saw lots of scorecards with 11 and 12 right, but 13 was the magic number this week for contention of the top three spots.
I understand picking between El Campo and Kilgore was tough and I appreciate all of the people who picked the Ricebirds. I like y’all were really hoping for some day after Thanksgiving football games. Luckily there is always next year and I’m already looking forward to another El Campo, Louise football season.
Betty Roades, Roy Schulz and Linda Miculka, all of El Campo, battled it out for the number one spot. El Campo and Kilgore combined to score 54 points, with two going low and one picking a higher scoring game. Miculka edges out Roades by one point, with a guess of 49 points to win the week 11 contest. Roades’ pick of 48 earned her second place. Schulz was hoping for two more touchdowns. While he didn’t get it, Schulz still walks away with third place.
Week 12 of the football contest is a little bit strange with a ton of Thanksgiving games, forcing me to add some out of area high school football playoff games. With a few extra high school games it might add a little more drama.
Again, thank you all for entering the contest.
As always, if you are reading these words, you too can play the football contest just find the games below hidden in the ads, fill out the attached card and get it back to us before quittin’ time on Friday.
There are only a few more weeks of the football contest so if you haven’t turned in a scorecard, now is the time to do so. On a side note, if you are using a space heater this winter make sure it’s not near anything flammable during the holidays. Stay safe Leader-News readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.