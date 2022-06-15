The Louise Hornets fell short of the playoffs this past season, but showed enough to earn a pair of all-district selections from the District 28-2A coaches.
Louise senior Blake Yeager was named a first team utility player.
Louise junior Ethan Wendel was named to the second team as a first baseman.
Yeager did a little of everything for the Hornets and he had a hot bat with a .367 batting average.
“All the coaches took note of Yeager’s energy and leadership on and off the field,” Louise coach Corey Golan said. “He is what the baseball community calls a ‘dirt bag’ meaning he gives it his all, all the time no matter the score and that stands out more than stats in coaches’ eyes even though his stats were solid to go along with that energy.”
Wendel missed most of last season with an injury but came back this year and was a solid hitter for the Hornets with a .327 batting average.
“Wendel hit in the three-hole for us and was the guy that could drive the ball to all fields and get those extra base hits that we needed,” Golan said. “With him being injured (early on) he played a great first base for us as well as third when he got cleared.”
