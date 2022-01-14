The Louise Hornets opened the powerlifting season strong, coming in fourth place in the Bay City Invitational.
Competing against 4A and 3A schools, the smaller 2A Hornets had two powerlifters finish first and four overall inside the top-three.
Louise senior Daniel Gaona III was first place in the 220-pound weight class, lifting a combined, 1,380 pounds. The second-most weight at the meet, despite three bigger weight classes above him.
Louise junior Imanol Mendez came in first place in the 114-pound weight class. He lifted more than 180 pounds than second place, from Bay City.
Rounding out the Hornets’ top finishing, senior Chris Vasquez was second in the 275-pound weight class and freshman Trevor Lutringer was third in the 123-pound weight class.
Louise powerlifting will be back in action at the Palacios on Jan 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.