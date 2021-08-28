The Louise Lady Hornets volleyball team had a successful time in the Bloomington Tournament last week, adding a pair of wins to their record.
The Lady Hornets overall record is 3-4.
In the tournament, Louise defeated Faith Academy in a quick two-set sweep. The Lady Hornets also beat Ganado, a district opponent, but they needed to come from behind, Louise fell 15-25 in the first set, but finished off Ganado 25-18 and 17-15 in the final two sets.
“We are starting to see some progress with the rough start (to the season),” Lady Hornets coach Ashley Zezula said. “Our communication on the court is really starting to come together and we are gaining confidence in our ability to hit the ball.”
Louise has a senior-heavy squad with seven on the roster this season. Lady Hornet senior Savannah Morton is the only returner to make the all-district team last season, she was a second-team setter.
Louise has two games remaining before district opens. The Lady Hornets play Faith Academy at home Tuesday. Their final non-district test will be Friday on the road against the Boling Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Hornets have not had a lot of gameplay this season. Between the school suspending practices for a week (earlier this month) and opponents canceling, Sabrsula they’ve only had seven games, while other teams in the area have played in 10 plus games.
Louise plays in a tough district with Schulenburg, Shiner, Ganado, Flatonia and Weimar. They also play Waelder and Prairie Lea, both 1A schools that don’t count towards their district standings.
Louise is looking for a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Louise opens district with a road game against the Schulenburg Lady Shorthorns on Sept 7.
