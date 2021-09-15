The Louise Hornets (2-1), after a long three-game road trip to start the year, will have a home game against the Sacred Heart Hallettsville Indians (2-1) this Friday night at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.
With Louise’s football field under construction, the game was moved from Hornets Field to El Campo.
Louise picked up their second win in a row beating the High Island Cardinals last Friday in a blowout 41-0.
The Hornets’ offense got back their sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble from an injury he suffered during a preseason scrimmage with Sacred Heart in the preseason. He along with junior quarterback Roy Arrambide had a big night through the air. The pair passed for 182 yards, and they ran for 113 yards, each getting a touchdown on the ground.
“I’m hoping we’re at a point where we’ve made some improvement and we’re cutting down on mistakes,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said. “A lot of time when we’ve faced difficulty it’s because someone missed a block or an assignment, but we’re getting better at that. We’re starting to click a little bit and hopefully, we’ll click a little more on Friday.”
The Indians this season are allowing 23 points per game. The Hornets offense has been slowed to start the year, but broke out last Friday night.
Sacred Heart operate the spread, but they will throw many different formations at the Hornets forcing them to be sound when they line up. The Indians are scoring 34 points per game. Louise’s strength this season has been their defense holding teams to fewer than 10 points per game.
“We have got to make sure we don’t get beat by alignment. We’ve got to make sure we lineup correctly. They’re well balanced,” Bill said. “We’re looking to continue to improve and hopefully Friday we can stay injury free.”
