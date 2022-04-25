The Lousie Hornets track team won three championships at the area meet in Flatonia on Monday.
The Hornets came close to qualifying for the regional meet in four events, but Louise junior Antonio (Tony) Martinez will be the only athlete advancing, winning the 3,200, 1,600 and 800-meter run.
With the hopes of making it to state, Martinez won’t run the 800-meter at regionals.
“Tony competed well in all three of his events. He also knows what competition he will see at regionals. He chose to concentrate on his 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs and scratching out of the 800-meter. I have full confidence in his decision,” Louise coach Marja Lutringer said.
Martinez was seven seconds faster than second place in the 3,200-meter run. Ganado’s distance runner, was second to Martinez in all three events.
Louise sophomore Tayveon Kimble was fewer than one tenth of a second away from earning a trip to regionals in the 100-meter dash.
The Hornet 4x100-meter relay came in eighth place.
“I was very proud of our boys. We knew the competition was going to be tough, much faster than district. Tayveon performed well. He proved he could compete with the best in the area. He finished with a new personal record. (Area was a) great confidence builder for all relay boys,” Lutringer said.
The Region IV meet will take place in Kingsville on April 29-30.
RESULTS
4x100-meter relay
Area Champion Thorndale (43.52)
8) Louise (45.96)
100-meter dash
Area Champion Thorndale (11.00)
5) Louise - Tayveon Kimble (11.46)
3,200-meter run
Area Champion Louise Antonio Martinez (10:15.73)
1,600-meter run
Area Champion Louise Antonio Martinez (4:45.05)
800-meter run
Area Champion Louise Antonio Martinez (2:04.57)
