Top Seniors

Louise senior post Ethan Wendel, pictured above, shoots the ball over the outstretched arm of a Ganado defender this past season. Wendel was named the district’s defender fo the year

The Louise Hornets missed out on the playoffs, but they played well enough during the year that the district coaches awarded them one of the highest District 28 honors.

Thanks to the Flatonia Bulldogs, who ended up making it to the state tournament, splitting the District MVP four ways, it allowed other players to earn some recognition in the end-of-year district awards. One of those recipients was Hornet senior post Ethan Wendel, taking home the District Defensive MVP.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.