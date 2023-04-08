The Louise Hornets missed out on the playoffs, but they played well enough during the year that the district coaches awarded them one of the highest District 28 honors.
Thanks to the Flatonia Bulldogs, who ended up making it to the state tournament, splitting the District MVP four ways, it allowed other players to earn some recognition in the end-of-year district awards. One of those recipients was Hornet senior post Ethan Wendel, taking home the District Defensive MVP.
Wendel, a near seven-footer, was a defensive presence, picking up blocks or changing shots and rebounding the ball.
“Ethan was definitely one of those kids that all the coaches game planned against,” Hornet coach Jonathan Hughes said. “He was able to use his size to his advantage but still had that finesse to make some really tough shots, grab tough rebounds, and even shoot the ball outside. He definitely got a lot more physical as the year went on and really used his size to his advantage.”
Wendel averaged a double-double during district with 12 rebounds and 12.1 points per game. The senior post also picked up 4.9 blocks a game.
The district coaches awarded senior Andrew Huerta with first-team recognition. Huerta rarely came off the court, he was a consistent scorer for the Hornets while leading the offense.
Huerta led the team with 17.1 points, making nearly two threes a game. He also collected 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals.
“Huerta was phenomenal all year. He’s a great leader on and off the court. He was the engine for our offense, sometimes making plays out of nothing,” Hughes said. “He’s smart with the ball and knows how to find those tiny windows of opportunity to create some really special plays.”
Louise junior guard Kyle Anderson picked up second-team honors. Along with Huerta, Anderson had 2.5 steals a game, leading the team. He scored 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Rounding out the Hornets awards, junior guard Holden Watson received an honorable mention. Watson led the team with 3.8 deflections game.
District MVP - Keyshaun Green (senior), Jaidyn Guyton (senior), Holden Kloessel (senior) and Luke Law (senior) - Flatonia
Offensive MVP - Kaz Mcbride (senior) - Schulenburg
Defensive MVP - Sean Darby (junior) - Bloomington, Ethan Wendel (senior) - Louise
Newcomer of the Year - Byron Johnson (sophomore) Schulenburg
Sixth Man of the Year - Camden Bosl (senior) Flatonia
It wasn’t the easiest season for the Louise Lady Hornets, but they still managed an all-district honor from the district coaches.
Louise senior post Addison Lewis received second-team honors. The senior post was also a standout in volleyball, earning first-team honors. Lewis on the basketball court used her size to pluck rebounds and score on putbacks.
Louise juniors Maidson Grant and Kirsten Ochoa and sophomore Hannah Ochoa earned honorable mentions.
District MVP - Morgan Lenehan - Shiner
Offensive MVP - Summer Sodek - Flatonia
Defensive MVP - Callie Sevcik - Shiner
Co-Newcomers of the Year - Kalen Scott - Flatonia, Zoey Yabarra - Ganado
Sixth man of the Year - Haylie Goode - Schulenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.