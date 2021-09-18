The Louise Lady Hornets’ start to district has been rough with losses to Schulenburg and Shiner.
Sandwiched in between the losses was a non-district loss to Yorktown, but it was one of Louise’s most competitive games this season.
Yorktown, a state-ranked 2A team, was taken to the brink by Louise on the road, 23-25, 23-25, 11-25.
Louise senior Ana Garrett had a good game against Yorktown helping keep the ball alive with 18 digs and scoring five points off aces.
“We needed a game to build our confidence while also playing a team that is similar in caliber to those in our district,” Louise coach Ashely Zezula said. “It really showed what all we need to work on offensively when we get back into district play. Three teams from our district made it into the third round of playoffs last year, so playing against a ranked team is vital to being successful in one of the most competitive districts.”
The Lady Hornets play Flatonia next Friday at home. The game against Flatonia starts a five-game homestand for Louise.
