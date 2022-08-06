The few, the proud, describe the United States Marines. However, this season it could symbolize the Louise Hornets.
Underneath the pounding sun Wednesday, the Hornets took to the field in pads. On the practice field, in between the softball and baseball fields, the Hornets ran through drills as they inched closer to full contact.
Along with a few new coaches this season, the Hornets added music, helping to boost the energy during practice. At one point, during a water break, a few players started singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” by John Denver when his song started playing over the speaker.
With smaller numbers, the Hornets went through offensive drills against the air. Running play after play up the field and the second string players would go through the same plays back down the field.
While going through the offensive plays, senior quarterback Roy Arrambide connected on a long pass play to junior wide receiver Holden Watson, hitting him in stride from about 35-40 yards away.
Arrambide is one of only two Hornet seniors playing football this season with Angel Reyes the other. Louise had five seniors last season.
Louise ended their practice on the field with multiple sets of 30-yard sprints. Afterward, the players lifted weights and went through stretches in the Hornets’ Nest to close their first day with pads.
“We had a great practice (Tuesday). Kids were really just excited about the upcoming season,” Hornets head football coach Joe Bill said. “(Wednesday) because of the shoulder pads, it kind of showed it was wearing on them a little bit. But again, unbelieve work. They come in the weight room after the workout and come in here and put in a great effort.”
The Hornets today got their first taste of full contact in a early morning practice. Louise next week will start gearing up for a tri-scrimmage against Flatonia and Palacios in Palacios on Friday.
