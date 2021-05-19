El Campo boys soccer had two players earn District 24 honors.
The Ricebirds finished in fifth place, six points (two wins) away from tying for fourth and having a chance at a playoff spot. El Campo had the most ties in district play with five.
Ricebird senior goalkeeper Gabriel Reyes and sophomore forward Alexis Salazar both earned first-team all-district recognition.
Reyes in 14 games allowed 1.8 goals a game, with two clean sheets in district play.
“Gabriel had great vision,” El Campo coach Matthew Sohrt said. “He was able to see the whole and direct the defense to be in a position to make plays.”
Salazar led the Ricebirds with 23 points with seven goals and two assists.
“I’m excited to get him back next year,” Sohrt said. “A lot of teams we played, I think, knew his potential and they tried to contain him. What makes him so effective is that he is a team player. He’s able to give the ball up to other offensive players that weren’t guarded as heavily and allowed them to take shots on goal and score.”
Midfielder Nicholas Montes and defensive back Adrian Tapia both were named to the all-district second-team. Diego Del Agua, Javier Medellin, Adrian Vargas, Jesus Rosas Rodriquez and Michael Reyna all recived honorable mentions.
LADYBIRDS
The El Campo Ladybirds with three district wins had their most successful season in the last five years earning two all-district honors.
Senior Lizbeth Hernandez earned first-team honors and senior Valeria Rojas was awarded second-team honors, both were captains.
Hernandez led the way for the Ladybirds with 10 goals and three assists.
“Lizbeth is a leader on and off the field,” coach Stephanie Cortez said. “She works so hard and leads by example. She is a tough cookie, constantly getting hit and knocked down. She always had so many bruises, but never complained.”
Rojas was second on the team with four goals and two assists.
“Valeria is a player that played every position for me this year and played them well,” Cortez said. “She is someone that we relied on every game. She was a leader in games and practices.”
