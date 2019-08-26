The El Campo Ricebirds are joining forces with other football teams around the country to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer. In September, the Ricebirds will be raising money for Touchdowns Against Cancer with all the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“As coaches, we coach for more than wins. A large part of our program is dedicated to teaching young boys how to grow into being an honorable and dependable man,” Ricebird Defensive Coordinator Elliott Babcock said. “What it means to be a Ricebird is doing the little things right no matter the circumstances, and always taking care of the guy next to you. Team before myself mentality. This program fits perfectly into the Ricebird philosophy and (we) couldn’t be more proud to be the campaign sponsor. I am happy to use this program as an opportunity to help out less fortunate people and teach our players a lesson that will last a lifetime.”
The Ricebirds are looking for help by either making a one-time contribution or pledging for each touchdown they score in September.
“We have set our goal to be the leading fundraising team in the state,” Babcock said. “We believe that with the giant Ricebird fan base and the willingness of the El Campo community to donate, we can achieve this.”
You can find more information by going to pledgeit.org/tac19-el-campo-tx-el-campo-ricebirds. Currently, the team has raised a little over 200 dollars before a single game has been played.
In September the Ricebirds will play Wharton, Cuero, Needville and Rockport-Fulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.