Boling Bulldog sophomore Kamryn Mears was the only pitcher to pick up two wins in the circle last week, earning her Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honors for games from March 13 through March 18.
Mears grabbed wins against Brazos and Van Vleck, throwing nine innings and striking out 14 batters, in the two games she gave up six hits. She stuck out the side twice.
The Boling sophomore had six hits in eight at-bats, including hitting two doubles. Mears scored two runs and drove in six Lady Bulldogs, three in each game.
Boling - Kenna Gibson (junior) had six hits in eight at-bats and she scored five runs. Gibson stole a base and she threw out two runners on the base paths.
El Campo - Anna Rod (senior) had four hits in six at-bats, including a three-run home run against Navasota. Rod scored three runs, drove in four Ladybirds and stole two bases.
