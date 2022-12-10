Rueben Owens II

El Campo's Rueben Owens II will be playing football for the Aggies next season.

El Campo Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens II will end up staying local after all, verbally committing to the Texas A&M University Aggies.

Owens de-committed from Louisville on Wednesday night via social media. Hours later he posted a photo showing that he has committing to the Aggies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.