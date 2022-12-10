El Campo Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens II will end up staying local after all, verbally committing to the Texas A&M University Aggies.
Owens de-committed from Louisville on Wednesday night via social media. Hours later he posted a photo showing that he has committing to the Aggies.
The Ricebird running back committed to Louisville before the football started this past season. However, the Louisville head coach on Monday left and took a job at Cincinnati, opening up the possibility that Owens might leave. Hours later, on Tuesday, the Wharton Airport posted a photo of the Texas A&M jet that landed bringing the Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher to El Campo, adding more fuel to the fire that Owens might be moving on from Louisville.
“This has been a journey, but is my journey,” Owens said via social media. “God has blessed me with a gift and I am thankful. Nobody truly knows what this process is like unless you have been through it.”
The commitment will become official on Dec. 28. when will sign his national letter of intent, according to his father Rueben Owens.
Boling’s Vernon Jackson was the last Wharton County running back to play for the Aggies, in 2018. Currently, former East Bernard quarterback Dallas Novicke is on the Aggies roster, walking on as a freshman this season.
On top of choosing to stay in Texas for college, the Ricebird running back this week was named a Mr. Texas Finalist for the second season in a row.
Owens is one of 10 players in Texas named finalists.
The winners will be announced before the TaxAct Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28.
