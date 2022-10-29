Down Goes Stafford

El Campo senior Joel Garcia and junior Drake Resendez combine to tackle the Stafford quarterback for no gain Friday night on the road. The Ricebird defense played tough allowing few first downs. Also pictured in the photo are juniors Chase Macek (20), Oliver Miles left and Trevon Jackson (right). El Campo ends the season with Brazosport at home Friday night.

It wasn’t the prettiest game the El Campo Ricebirds (7-2, 5-0) have played this season, but they did enough to get past the Stafford Spartans (6-3, 3-2) to win 28-11 on the road Friday night.

The win for El Campo gave them the District 12 Championship with one game remaining in the regular season.

