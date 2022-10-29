It wasn’t the prettiest game the El Campo Ricebirds (7-2, 5-0) have played this season, but they did enough to get past the Stafford Spartans (6-3, 3-2) to win 28-11 on the road Friday night.
The win for El Campo gave them the District 12 Championship with one game remaining in the regular season.
“That was the second goal to make the playoffs and finish as district champions,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “They’re not all pretty we played a good football team.”
El Campo’s defense stood tall against Stafford, holding them to three points until late in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
The Ricebird defensive line was active throughout the night, getting sacks and negative plays. El Campo sophomore defensive tackle James Dorotik got the Ricebirds going, recovering a fumble on the Spartans’ first drive.
El Campo’s offense took the ball and marched down the field. Stafford made things tough for the El Campo run game, with their large and quick defensive line holding them to short gains. Facing a fourth and two from the nine-yard line, the Ricebirds went for it and senior running back Rueben Owens II rushed to the left side and beat the defense to the endzone for the first score of the game.
The Ricebird defense pitched two more three-and-outs on back-to-back possessions, but El Campo’s offense was only able to capitalize once more before the end of the first half.
“The offense did enough. When they’re stacking the box and they are that fast and they do a great job of tackling we were going to have to three, and four and five-yard gains (and we did),” Worrell said.
After a big punt return from junior quarterback Oliver Miles, the Ricebirds took over on the Stafford 32-yard line late in the first quarter. Owens had two big runs to move the ball to the 15-yard line. Miles on a keeper broke through the line and looked like he was going to run out of bounds around the three-yard line. Instead, he cut back upfield and dove toward the end zone for the score.
Stafford answered the 14-0 hole and used a 20-yard pass play to get them into the red zone. El Campo’s defense would hold with junior La’Darian Lewis breaking up a pass on third and long to hold them to a field goal.
In the second half, El Campo came up with two more turnovers, with Ricebird junior defensive back Jake Samaripa picked off a pass and the defense forced a four-and-out.
“We came in knowing that their inside run was a big threat and we stopped it all night,” senior defensive end Rhenner Spenrath said. “We’ve been working on (getting pressure) and it’s finally been clicking.”
El Campo’s offense pounded the ball and ground time of the clock the rest of the way. Overall the Ricebirds’ running game picked up 249 yards, with 116 coming from Owens.
The win for El Campo is their seven in a row, and next week they’ll play the Brazosport Exporters for the undefeated district championship. The Exporters defeated Navasota at home 33-27.
“We had a rough start (to the season). Everybody was doubting us and now it’s seven wins, can’t complain about that. District champions (us seniors) never (have) lost to Stafford,” Spenrath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.