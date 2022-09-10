The Louise Hornets (1-1) will see their second and final 3A team this season when they play the Brazos Cougars (2-0) Friday night on the road.
The Hornets had a tough time with Danbury in the season opener, but they bounced back and routed Bloomington last Friday night at home.
Brazos opened the year with a win over Yorktown, a team in the Hornets division, and they beat Kountze last Friday.
The Hornets’ secondary will have to be cautious of Brazos’ senior quarterback Bryson Bennett who has started the season with back-to-back 100-plus yard games through the air. Louise picked off three passes last week against Bloomington.
Brazos is also picking up yards on the ground using misdirection and speed. Against Yorktown, Brazos racked up more than 300 yards rushing.
The Cougars’ task will be tackling Hornet junior running back Tayveon Kimble which few Bloomington defenders could do last Friday.
Overall the Hornets’ offensive line played physical and averaged more than a first down a carry and rushing for 441 yards. Louise freshman Conner Gonzalez played well in his first varsity start completing two of his three passes and he ran the ball well opposite Kimble.
Brazos allowed 37 points a game last season, this year they gave up 21 to Yorktown and shut out Kountze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.