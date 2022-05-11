Four El Campo athletes and one from Louise will be fighting to bring home a gold medal this week at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
El Campo is competing in three field events and DK Ward is the solo Ricebird runner at the state meet.
“I’m extremely happy for our athletes. Getting to the state track meet is so hard to do,” El Campo track coach Cody Worrell said. “It shows how hard each of them and their coaches have worked all season. Hopefully, both Rueben (Owens II) and Oliver (Miles) can jump as far as they’ve ever jumped and DK can run his fastest time as well. That’s all you can ask for at this point.”
Ward won the 200-meter run at regionals with a time of 22.17 seconds. All the nine athletes at the state race had times within one second of each other. Just over a half-second separates Ward from the runner with the fastest time heading into the meet.
El Campo junior, Owens will look to improve on his bronze medal finish in the long jump from last year. Owens finished second at regionals to last year’s state champion. His jump at regionals was less than an inch off the regional champion’s best jump. Of the nine long jumpers, seven are seniors.
Triple jumper Ricebird sophomore, Miles will head into the state meet with the best jump as the only athlete with a leap farther than 46 feet. Miles came in second at regionals, but the regional champion won’t be competing at the state meet.
Ricebird senior Albernie North qualified for state in the discus.
LOUISE
Louise distance runner Tony Martinez will compete in the 1,600-meter run. Martinez heading into the race at state, he has the fourth-best time, he placed second in his region.
