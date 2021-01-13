The Louise Lady Hornets’ hunt for their second district win will continue after falling to their district rivals the Ganado Maidens 42-22, at Hornet Gym Friday night.
The Lady Hornets’ offense had a tough time against the Maidens connecting on only two shots through the first two-quarters of play.
The game had a lot of fouls, and between the two teams, 57 free-throws were attempted.
Louise took 31 free-throws but only made 11.
In the second quarter, Ganado scored 17 points and jumped out to a 23-8 lead at the half. The Lady Hornets offense picked up in the second half, staying within five points of the Maidens, but not enough to overcome the large early lead.
Senior point guard Aaliyah Ochoa led the Lady Hornets with seven points. Senior Avery Lewis added in six more points.
“(We have) hard work and effort (in practice),” Louise coach Joe Bill said. We’re “looking to go out every game and compete the best we can.”
In district, the Lady Hornets have beaten Bloomington.
Friday night Louise will open the second round of district play with a road game against Flatonia.
