The Louise Hornets are one of only two teams in Wharton County to make the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons. They have missed out on playoff wins, but they have a good chance at picking up their first bi-district win at 7:30 p.m. against the Burni Badgers in Taft at Greyhound Stadium, 815 Victoria Ave, Taft, 78390.
The Hornets (6-4, 4-2) had a bye last Friday night to rest up before starting the playoffs. Burni played last Friday night.
“The people that were hurting had a week to heal up,” senior running back/linebacker Blayke Yeager said. “Everybody is healthy and ready to go.”
At stake against Bruni (6-3, 4-1) is the first time Hornet seniors can end the year with a playoff win and a trophy. Louise Head Coach Joe Bill has pledged to get if they can extend their season.
The Badgers in terms of style of play and size of players, are pretty comparable to Louise, Bill said.
“I think if we can control the line of scrimmage and give them some different looks on defense that will give us an advantage,” Bill said. “Offensively, we’ve got to continue what we’re doing. We’re going to try and pound the ball and show them some different looks.”
In two of their last three playoff games, the Hornets have lost by one score. They feel confident going into the playoffs.
“This team is way different from what it has been in years past,” Yeager said. “We’ve had bigger kids, stronger kids, more skill kids. But we’re helping each other out and doing what we need to do.”
With games being tight, the kicking game could be a factor for Louise. To close practice Monday night, junior quarterback Roy Arrambide hit a 40-yard field goal. Arrambide this season has hit a couple of field goals for Louise, including a 47-yard kick.
The running game has been big for Louise this season. Yeager and sophomore Tayveon Kimble have combined for more than 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Bruni will counter with their own strong running attack.
The Badgers have more than 2,000 yards on the ground. They are relying on sophomore quarterback Albert Esquivel who has more than 1,000 yards. Esquivel is completing under 40 percent of his passes.
Bruni last season went two rounds in the playoffs, beating Runge in bi-district.
