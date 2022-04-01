El Campo softball and baseball quickly moved past Brookshire Royal Tuesday night at Legacy Field, with both squads picking up run-rule wins.
The Ricebirds grabbed their first district win of the season, beating the Falcons 13-0 in five innings.
El Campo junior Kyle Barosh and sophomore Oliver Miles kept Falcons’ bats off balance all night combining to throw five no-hit innings. The Falcons’ only base runners came from three walks. Miles went three innings and struck out six batters. Barosh finished off the final two innings getting two strikeouts.
The Ricebirds’ offense wasted no time rushing out to a 9-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Barosh and sophomore Dean Poenitzsch opened the first with single and a walk respectivly. El Campo junior Brock Rod brought them home with a double making it 2-0.
Brookshire Royal groundout for their first out. A dropped third strike keeping the Falcons from a second out. With two Ricebirds on base, El Campo hit back-to-back doubles from junior Ryan Jung and Miles putting El Campo ahead 5-0.
El Campo took advantage of a series of walks from Brookshire Royal to score the final four runs in the inning.
The Ricebirds faced one batter over the minimum in the last four innings.
El Campo baseball plays Wharton at home Tuesday.
El Campo and Wharton are tied for fourth place in district with a 1-2 record.
SOFTBALL
The Ladybirds needed three innings to push past the Lady Falcons 16-0.
Brookshire Royal had little answer for the Ladybirds. The only outs recorded were from Ladybirds leaving the base early so the game would not get out of hand.
El Campo scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first, sending 14 batters to the plate.
Leading 4-0 the Ladybirds got back-to-back doubles from junior Ashley Fisher and senior Jordyn Lehde grabbing another two runs. A final single from Morgan Russell, her second at-bat in the inning, drove home the Ladybirds’ 10th run of the inning.
Ladybird junior Bridget Dorotik allowed no-hits, however, two hit batters kept her from a clean game. Dorotik stuck out eight of the 12 batters she saw.
El Campo softball will see Bellville Tuesday on the road.
The Ladybirds currently lead the district with a 4-0 record.
