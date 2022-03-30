The El Campo Ricebirds took down Houston Furr 4-1 at Butler Stadium Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
The win was only the second for El Campo in their history. The Ricebirds’ first playoff win came in 2017 beating Brookshire Royal 4-3.
El Campo played Furr tight Friday night throughout the first half.
With a minute left Ricebird freshman Lance Brooks put El Campo ahead 1-0.
El Campo had a clearout on defense and kicked the ball ahead to midfield. The Ricebirds got the ball and made another kick ahead. Brooks controlled the pass, made a quick cut with the ball inside to beat his defender and near the goal kicked it in with his right foot for the score.
“They stepped up to the challenge,” El Campo coach Matthew Short said. “They played really well. Coach (Audie) Jackson and I were extremely pleased with the way they played.”
El Campo poured on three more goals in the second half to win the game comfortably.
The Ricebirds played one of the tougher teams in the state in East Chambers in the area round, at Grand Oaks High School in Conroe Tuesday after the press deadline.
