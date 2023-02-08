Madelyne Wollam

Madelyne Wollam holds up a fish caught during a recent trip.

There is great news to report post freeze throughout the area recently. The fishing continues to be good in our local bays.

Redfish have been our go to fish as of late. We have been targeting them in several locations. Our low winter tides have reds stacked out in front of drains and bayous on falling tides, crystal clear winter water has made for some phenomenal sight fishing, and the best bait has been the old school Norton Bull Minnow in pumpkinseed/chartreuse, they have absolutely smashed this tail if you get it in their vision.

