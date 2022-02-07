Rainy weather kept the El Campo Ricebirds (8-1-3) and the Bay City Blackcats from starting district play Monday night in El Campo. The extra days didn’t help the Blackcats as the Ricebirds opened district with a 4-2 win Wednesday night at Ricebird Stadium.
The Ricebirds started the game hot with four shots on goal within the first 10 minutes of play, with two finding the back of the net.
Midway through the first quarter sophomore forward Nicholas Montes beat the Bay City goalkeeper, with a ball to the far corner of the net. The goal was the second of the night for Montes and put the Ricebirds up 3-0 in the first half.
While the Ricebirds offense was scoring goals, the Bay City offense controlled the ball for most of the first and second half.
In the final half, Bay City’s control started to lead to goals, getting two back in the first 10 minutes of play to make it 3-2.
With 18 minutes left in play, the Ricebirds had a good run at the net, but a Bay City defender challenged the ball hard enough to force a penalty kick. El Campo junior Alexis Salazar kicked the ball in and the Bay City goalkeeper stopped the ball, but didn’t clear the net. Salazar alertly got the rebound and kicked it to the back of the net to put El Campo back up two goals.
El Campo freshman Andre Martinez knocked in the Ricebirds other goal in the first half. Salazar had El Campo’s lone assist.
The El Campo Ladybirds opened the night with a 12-0 loss to the Bay City Lady Cats.
El Campo plays Needville today at Ricebird Stadium.
