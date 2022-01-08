The El Campo Ladybirds (12-13) have been up and down during district play, going 2-2 in their last set of games at the Brazsoports Tournament to close out 2021.
The record might not be where they want, but they have seen growth.
“We’ve come a long way,” El Campo coach Jake Fenley said. “If you had seen us practice in the first couple of weeks in the school year, you wouldn’t have thought we’d see 12 wins.”
El Campo did not play a game Tuesday night, but has spent the whole week practicing, getting ready for district play. They’ve worked on adding some new sets to help their offense be a little more dynamic.
“It looked helter-skelter there for a while, but they’re getting better at learning the plays and picking them up quicker,” Fenley said. “A lot of improvement from the beginning of the season until now.”
The Ladybirds have been without one of their primary ball-handlers, senior Alyssa Mendez who’s been out with an injury.
The Ladybirds have been replacing her production getting contributions throughout the team.
El Campo last year finished second in district going 8-2 behind Brookshire Royal who was 9-1. Navasota and Bellville also made the playoffs. The rest of district includes Wharton and Sealy.
“Any given night anyone can win,” Fenley said. “Looking at everybody’s record, there is no really standout team and no terrible team.”
The Ladybirds will play the Wharton Lady Tigers at Ricebird Gym Tuesday.
