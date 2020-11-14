The El Campo Ladybirds started the season with a win Tuesday night against the Calhoun Sandies at Ricebird Gym.
The Ladybirds 47-38 win over the Sandies wasn’t the prettiest win they’ve ever had, but they got the job done.
Fouls were called on both teams throughout the game.
Four players fouled out Tuesday, three Sandies and one Ladybird, and both teams combined to shoot 29 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“It was rough, definitely not how we wanted to come out and start the season,” Coach Denise Anderson said. “We started off real slow. It took us until the second half to sync-up and find that fire. Given how our season started, I’m not upset with our game. It showed us what we needed to work on where we’re lacking and where we need to get stronger.”
The Sandies started with a couple of three’s and took the lead 10-7. Senior Jackie Nichols tried hitting a few three’s of her own but they came up short. Nichols, after a Sandies’ missed shot, found senior Rheanna Eide for a layup to make it a one-point game before the quarter ended.
Calhoun started aggressively and jumped out to an 18-13 lead in the second quarter, causing El Campo to take a timeout. The Ladybirds then got a senior Mya Shorter three and a couple of free throws to close the half 19-19.
El Campo’s defense picked up out of the locker room with Nichols grabbing steals and scoring on one-lady fast breaks. Her and the Ladybirds’ defensive effort helped grab the lead, they did not give back.
“We got some fire under us in the fourth quarter and that’s when we took off,” Anderson said. “It started with (Nichols) and (junior) Alyssa Mendez really came up clutch when we needed her too.”
Nichols finished with a team-high 10 points. Senior Alanah Terrell had the team’s next highest score with seven points. All but one Ladybird made it into the scorebooks against Calhoun.
Nichols fouled out midway through the fourth, but the Sandies could not capitalize missing 15 free throws.
The Ladybirds will play Shiner Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
