El Campo Ricebird’s soccer missed a prime chance to separate themselves in the district standings with the Needville Bluejays winning 3-1 at Ricebird Stadium Monday night.
With Needville’s field undergoing construction, the road game was moved to El Campo. However, the extra home game didn’t matter as Needville scored three second-half goals to pick up the win.
El Campo started the night with a quick score off a corner with sophomore Diego Gutierrez heading in a kick from junior Alexis Salazar. The score was the first of the season for Gutierrez.
Needville controlled possession quickly wearing El Campo down in the second half, tying the game, and taking the lead within the first 10 minutes of play.
El Campo came into the game Monday night with a win 2-1 win against Bay City on the road Saturday morning.
“At this point, winning is critical,” El Campo coach Matthew Sohrt said. “The chances of us catching Stafford or Columbia is slim but we need to win several of our next five games. Brazosport is knocking on the playoff door. They are only five points behind us and Needville.”
El Campo sophomore Nicholas Montes leads the Ricebirds with 18 points, off six goals. Salazar leads El Campo with four assists for 14 points.
El Campo and Needville are tied with 15 points for the final two playoff spots in District 24. Five games remain in district play. However, due to goal differential, El Campo is fourth.
The Ricebirds’ next two games will be at home, playing the Tigers today at 10 a.m.
El Campo caps off the homestand with Columbia, who is tied with Stafford for the lead in district, Monday night at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.