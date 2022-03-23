The El Campo Ricebirds did what they needed to do and beat the Brazosport Exporters 2-0 at home Saturday afternoon to earn a trip to the playoffs.
Brazosport and Needville were behind El Campo and a loss would have vaulted them ahead of the Ricebirds and ended their playoff dreams.
With the win, this marks the Ricebirds’ first trip to the postseason in four years.
“They knew it was a win-or-die situation and they came to play,” El Campo coach Matthew Sohrt said.
El Campo started the game slow with Brazosport controlling possession throughout the first 40 minutes of play. After halftime the Exporters continued putting pressure on El Campo, nearly taking a 1-nil lead.
Off an Exporter corner, they rebounded the ball and kicked it towards the goal. The ball hit the field goal post above the goal and hit the ground bouncing in. It was originally ruled a goal. But then, the referees waived off the goal for hitting the field goal posts which are out of play.
Midway through the second half, senior Sirapong Mianpet stole an Exporter pass. The senior passed it ahead to sophomore Raymond Moreno who kicked the ball in from 15-yards out to give El Campo the lead with 19 minutes left.
Moreno ran to the sidelines and celebrated with teammates, knowing they likely had clinched a playoff spot.
“We work as a team and this is where it got us, here to the playoffs,” Moreno said. “We listened to coach and what he told us to do, play our game.”
The Exporters had an on-target goal attempt which would have tied the game stopped by junior goal keeper Renner Spenrath.
Spenrath with an Exporter closing in fast off a rebound made a diving stop to keep them off the scoreboard.
Seconds after Spenrath’s stop, Ricebird sophomore Nicholas Montes stole a pass from the Exporters at midfield. He dribbled the ball past the defense, and once in the penalty area, he kicked the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 with 13 minutes left.
El Campo finishes District 24 as the third seed and will meet Houston Furr in the playoffs Friday at Butler Stadium. Furr in basketball this season beat El Campo in the playoffs.
Ricebird soccer in 2018 went two rounds deep.
