One home run was the lone mistake the El Campo Ladybirds made against the Lake Belton Lady Broncos Thursday night falling 2-1 in the first game of the best of three series at Davis Diamond in College Station.
The Lady Broncos, in the top of the third inning with a two run homer, grabbed the lead. El Campo got back a run in the sixth inning on a two-out rally. Ladybird junior Morgan Russell reached on an error and was driven in by senior Alyssa Mendez on a triple. El Campo junior Kate Bubela was intentionally walked, putting runners on the corners, but a ground out ended the scoring threat.
In the bottom of the seventh, El Campo got a one out double by freshman Carlee Bubela, but their bid to tie the game was ended with back-to-back Ladybird strikeouts.
Mendez led the team with two hits.
El Campo in the last series against Huffman-Hargrave lost the first game, but came back to win both. The Ladybirds played Friday night after the press deadline, find results on the Leader-News Facebook page.
