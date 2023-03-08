The El Campo Ladybirds (15-4-1) softball team got in a lot of good work this past weekend in the Weimar tournament.
Despite going 2-2 in the tournament, the Ladybirds got to see some of the best pitchers in the state, helping them get ready for district play.
El Campo beat Hallettsville and Boling but lost to Weimar and a rematch to Hallettsville. Both Hallettsville and Weimar were ranked in the top five in the state in the 3A and the 2A classification, respectively.
“The more good pitching we see the more ready we are for where we want to go,” Ladybird coach Bill Savell said. “We have to play in close games. You got to win some close games. You got to lose some close games to set the tone of how we’re going to play. Pitching and defense win championships and we can’t go to Austin if we can’t pitch or play defense.”
Against Weimar, the Ladybirds faced a pitcher who’s committed to play at Colorado State. The pitcher did a good job of mixing up her pitches and keeping the Ladybirds off balance, giving up only one hit in six innings, a single to senior Faith Thigpen.
The defense and the pitching from sophomore Carlee Bubela were stout, with the runs allowed, technically after the game had ended in the timed-tournament format.
“I told them we’re going to lose some of these games, but we’re going to win a lot of them too because I like my lineup, better than anyone else’s,” Savell said.
El Campo in three weeks has played 20 games and will now be playing twice a week in district play until the postseason. The Ladybirds in week three are ranked ninth in 4A.
“We’ve had a lot of training and then you get into your routine and you run your race and the race is ready to be run,” Savell said.
El Campo has won two straight undefeated district championships and are winners of 23 district games in a row, their last loss to Needville in April 2019.
The Ladybirds will play Bellville on Friday on the road and Navasota at home on Monday.
