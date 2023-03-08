Scarlett Speedster

Pictured above: El Campo junior Keona Wells steals a base against Weimar on the road Saturday. Wells is leading the Ladybirds in steals with nine stolen bases.

The El Campo Ladybirds (15-4-1) softball team got in a lot of good work this past weekend in the Weimar tournament.

Despite going 2-2 in the tournament, the Ladybirds got to see some of the best pitchers in the state, helping them get ready for district play.

