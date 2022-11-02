The Louise Lady Hornets lost in the play-in game to the Flatonia Lady Bulldogs in four sets at Weimar High School last Friday night.
Dispite forcing a third game with Flatonia, the Lady Hornets had a tough time getting shots past blocks falling 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Louise played Flatonia tough, taking the second set, and were within two points late in the final two sets.
“We had a little bit of trouble with their block. They started triple blocking our middles and it threw the girls off a little,” Louise coach Amber Miles said.
The Lady Hornets came close to the playoffs, and had their best season since 2017.
“I am very happy to have achieved what we did this season. They went from winning three games last year to winning whole tournaments and lots of games this year,” Miles said. “They grew as a team and as teammates. I could not be more proud of them.”
Seniors for the Lady Hornets were Kate Garrett, Addison Lewis, Kylie Creager and Kayleigh Kocurek.
