The Louise Lady Hornets lost in the play-in game to the Flatonia Lady Bulldogs in four sets at Weimar High School last Friday night.

Dispite forcing a third game with Flatonia, the Lady Hornets had a tough time getting shots past blocks falling 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20.

